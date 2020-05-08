ARETI Mourns the Passing of Vice President Vyacheslav Nazarov
May 08, 2020, 11:48 ET
MOSCOW, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified global energy company ARETI International Group is saddened to announce that Vyacheslav Nazarov, a Vice President of the company, passed away on May 5.
A vital member of ARETI Group and its predecessor companies, Mr. Nazarov served as head of ARETI's Analytical Department, providing global analysis and strategic guidance on the company's global energy activities.
Mr. Nazarov was born on September 11, 1948 in Moscow. In 1971 he graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University with a degree in Political Economics.
ARETI employees, partners and friends mourn the loss of Mr. Nazarov and offer their deepest condolences to his family.
