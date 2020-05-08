ARETI Mourns the Passing of Vice President Vyacheslav Nazarov

MOSCOW, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified global energy company ARETI International Group is saddened to announce that Vyacheslav Nazarov, a Vice President of the company, passed away on May 5.

A vital member of ARETI Group and its predecessor companies, Mr. Nazarov served as head of ARETI's Analytical Department, providing global analysis and strategic guidance on the company's global energy activities.