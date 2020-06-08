Arevo Announces Large Composites MaaS Plant, New Execs

With the completion of Arevo's second-generation composite material deposition technology, which is over four times faster than the first generation, the company plans to host hundreds of production systems at the center of a yet-to-be-announced Asian city. This will equip the company with capacity to meet burgeoning customer demand for the rapid turnaround of large and geometrically complex CFRP products.

At this time, key executives have been onboarded to support and scale the business:

CEO: Sonny Vu , serial entrepreneur. Most recently founder of Misfit, a wearables company acquired by Fossil

, serial entrepreneur. Most recently founder of Misfit, a wearables company acquired by Fossil CRO: Tuan TranPham, one of the longest-tenured veterans (17 years) in the 3D-printing industry. Most recently the Chief Revenue Officer of Desktop Metal.

Japan GM: Daisuke Tanaka , serial entrepreneur. Previously general manager for numerous Japanese technology companies.

"The new team will be key to our success as we enter into this new expansion phase. We needed people who had a blend of startup experience, ability to scale technical businesses as well as deep industry experience in additive manufacturing," said Hemant Bheda, Arevo Co-Founder and Chairman.

"It's exciting to be a part of what is one of the most ambitious and interesting opportunities I've seen in the 3D-printing industry in the last 20 years," stated Tuan TranPham.

"We are now aggressively recruiting additional commercialization and technical talent," continued Bheda. Postings here: www.arevo.com/careers

Arevo is a technology company that automates the design and fabrication of large, geometrically complex, continuous CFRP composite products through a suite of innovations in materials science, robotics and design software. Customers include companies from consumer, industrial, automotive, heavy industries, construction and aerospace sectors.

