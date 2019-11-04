AreYouGame.com is Playing in a New League

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AreYouGame.com, home to the largest assortment of board games and puzzles in the US has moved from Memphis, TN to Kansas City, MO. According to Bob Moog, Chairman of AreYouGame.com, "The new Kansas City facility allows AreYouGame.com the needed space for fulfillment and shipping in 2020." Moog stated, "We expect to double our current 500,000 shipments per year to more than 1,000,000 by 2021. We need enough space to handle that kind of volume and have that happen seamlessly."