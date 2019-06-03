Arfinn Med to Host Webinar with Dr. Dung Trinh of the Physicians CBD Council

DALLAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arfinn Med, the free online EMR portal for licensed clinicians to share and report medical cannabis efficacies, will host a live one-hour webinar titled "The Endocannabinoid System and the State of Current Research." The webinar, designed for physicians, will cover recent data and insights on the health benefits of medical cannabis, side effects of cannabis and CBD, along with the effects of cannabis on the endocannabinoid system. The free webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 a.m. CDT and will feature insights from medical cannabis expert and member of the Physicians CBD Council, Dr. Dung Trinh, as well as Arfinn Med's CEO and founder, James West. Space will be limited to allow for discussion. To register for the webinar, visit https://arfinnmed.com/webinar/.

Dr. Dung Trinh currently serves as Chief Medical Officer and staff physician at Irvine Clinical Research and is the founder of the TongueOut Corporation, which provides complimentary medical relief to children around the world. Additionally, Dr. Trinh is a member of the Physicians CBD Council which promotes medical research for therapeutic opportunities with cannabis. In addition to his passion for philanthropy and education, Dr. Trinh is also an expert on memory loss and brain health and is a board member at Alzheimer's Orange County.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Arfinn Med for this webinar and educational opportunity," said Dr. Trinh. "Incorporating the platform's data with my research will provide physicians with in-depth insights on the benefits and side effects of medical marijuana and the future of prescribing it to patients."

Arfinn Med is a free EMR platform that is designed for licensed medical professionals to track, report and share HIPAA-compliant benchmark data for prescribing medical cannabis to patients. The platform addresses the demand for real-time data surrounding treatment plans and efficacies of the growing medical marijuana industry.

"Patients and physicians are constantly looking for updated education on prescribing medical marijuana," said Arfinn Med CEO James West. "Dr. Trinh is a seasoned expert and through his research and our data, we aim to further physicians' research on medical marijuana dosing in order to improve treatment plans and patient outcomes."

The webinar is free to attend and to register for the webinar, visit www.arfinnmed.com/webinar/ or email arfinn@boltpr.com. For more information about Arfinn Med, visit www.ArfinnMed.com.

About Arfinn Med

Arfinn Med is the first clinician-based medical professional and patient efficacy portal for medical cannabis treatments. Launched in January 2019, the free collaborative portal allows medical professionals to register, share, research and communicate about the best efficacy practices for medical cannabis. Arfinn Med is designed to connect medical professionals via the portal to educate and provide physicians with benchmark data and industry trends to lead to effective treatments for patients. For more information and to register for free, visit www.arfinnmed.com.

