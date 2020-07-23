Argan Oil - Global Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argan Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Argan Oil Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Argan Oil estimated at US$963.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cosmetics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Argan Oil market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Argan Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$628.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$628.5 Million by the year 2027.



Pharmaceutical Segment Corners a 37.1% Share in 2020





In the global Pharmaceutical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$816 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$407.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Argan Export Company

Argan Oil, Inc.

Arganfarm sarl. au.

Arganio Inc.

ARGANisme Cosmetics S. A.R. L

artnaturals

Aura Cacia

Brenntag Specialties, Inc.

Bulk Apothecary

Elma & Sana LLC

Josie Maran Cosmetics, LLC

L'or D'afrique

Moroccanoil Inc.

Oasis Advanced Wellness (OAW Health)

Oriental Group

Shea Terra Organics

Texas Natural Supply

W. S. Badger Company, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

