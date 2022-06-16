Argano adds NorthPoint Group to Expand its Oracle Services and Capabilities

Argano further enriches solution offerings with Oracle-focused HCM expertise

DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today that NorthPoint Group (NorthPoint) has joined the company. With the addition of NorthPoint, Argano further expands its services, helping clients leverage the full breadth of Oracle capabilities to grow their businesses.

With offices in the US and Mexico, NorthPoint offers Oracle solutions including an industry leading practice in human capital management (HCM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP). In addition, NorthPoint has invested in Oracle technologies for Platform-as-a-Service, including Fusion Analytics Warehouse.

NorthPoint will be aligned within the Argano 4 Oracle team to offer a unified set of business and technology solutions that are core to architecting the digital framework that enables clients to:

Reimagine products, services and experiences that align with client expectations

Rearchitect to move beyond legacy systems and technology debt

Realize speed and agility to build an intelligent cloud-based foundation

Realign challenges and obstacles with a clear path for continued innovation

"Argano's vision to be the next-generation business and technology services provider will be a game changer within the Oracle consulting ecosystem," said Jeff Curtis, President & COO at NorthPoint Group. "Combining NorthPoint's success and expertise in Oracle Cloud HCM and ERP with Argano's integrated business model will provide Oracle customers a cohesive and unmatched depth of experience to adopt their investment across Oracle's multi-pillar offerings."

"Welcoming NorthPoint marks another exciting milestone for Argano as we continue to expand our capabilities," said Argano CEO, Chip Register. "Their best-in-class Oracle HCM knowledge and experience further increase our depth and talent, supporting our commitment to being the premier transformation partner in building digital foundations that drive value across our clients' entire businesses."

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes, and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

About NorthPoint Group

NorthPoint Group is a technology and management consulting firm with teams who have been successfully developing and implementing Oracle HCM and ERP solutions since the inception of the cloud for a diverse mix of companies that vary according to size, sector and needs. With industry-leading expertise, experience and investment in Oracle emerging technologies such as Platform-as-a-Service, including Fusion Analytics Warehouse, NorthPoint Group is uniquely positioned to maximize clients' investments in Oracle products. To learn more, visit northpointgroup.com.

CONTACT: Chris Gale, 203-570-4681

SOURCE Argano