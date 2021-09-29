Argano Appoints Tim Harris Group Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today Tim Harris has been appointed Group Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, he will report to Argano Group CEO Chip Register.

Harris will work with Argano's Executive Team to drive corporate strategy with a focus on how clients can best leverage Argano's unique platform and operating model to build the foundations that turn the promise of the digital renaissance into reality. He brings a successful track record of developing strategies for fast-growing organizations as well as deep experience in the services industry, providing him with a unique perspective that aligns very well with Argano's goals and vision. Harris will also continue in his role of CSO for Argano platform company Arbela Technologies.

"The complementary strengths of the teams that make up the Argano platform can be harnessed to deliver enormous impact for our clients," said Argano Group CEO Chip Register. "Tim will further develop our ability to configure solution packages that help businesses bridge the gap between the opportunities within their reach, and their capacity to execute and be market leaders. He brings experience moving up the pace of discovery, innovation and results that transforms clients' core operations into engines of success."

"I am looking forward to collaborating with the complete Argano team and harnessing the amazing capabilities the joiners have brought to the full platform," said Harris. "We're a high tempo, high performance unit, engaging with all of our clients to build the digital foundations that make businesses run better today, and define the markets of tomorrow."

Argano brings together specialized firms on an integrated platform. This model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that are core to a strong digital foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

Creating modern, easily adopted user experience.

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

