Argentina agriculture market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Argentina agriculture market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.26 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Argentina Agriculture Market 2023-2027

Agriculture market in Argentina - Five forces

The Agriculture market in Argentina is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Agriculture market in Argentina – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Agriculture market in Argentina - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (conventional and organic) and crop type (soya bean, maize, wheat, and others).

The soya bean segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Argentina is one of the biggest producers and exporters of soya beans across Latin America . According to the data published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the production of soya beans in Argentina in the fiscal year 2021-2022 was 49.5 million metric tons. The production of crops such as soya beans is increasing in the country owing to the rise in demand for soya beans and soy-based items. Moreover, the vegan population in Argentina is increasing due to rising health awareness and the demand for nutritious diets. Several manufacturers are launching soy-based food items. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Agriculture market in Argentina – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high growth potential of agricultural exports is driving the growth of the agricultural market in Argentina .

is driving the growth of the agricultural market in . Coffee and soy-based crops play a key role in the country's agriculture market.

The US is one of the exporters of agricultural machinery and technology to the poultry industry in Argentina .

. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Robots in agriculture are a key trend in the agriculture market in Argentina .

are a key trend in the agriculture market in . Robots are equipped with specialized tools and accessories to perform tasks accurately. They can harvest efficiently with the help of an automatic harvesting system.

Mobile robots help conserve moisture in soil and plants. Automated robot controls help farmers take care of their crops and protect them from insects.

Robots can operate for longer periods of time and provide accurate responses. They can help detect water status and monitor crop levels, crop development, and crop composition.

In addition, they allow precise control of sowing and harvesting in agricultural fields.

These factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The declining availability of farmland is challenging the growth of the agriculture market in Argentina .

is challenging the growth of the agriculture market in . Arable land refers to the land that can be plowed for planting and growing crops.

In recent years, the amount of land used for growing crops in Argentina has declined rapidly due to factors such as industrialization, urbanization, and energy demand.

has declined rapidly due to factors such as industrialization, urbanization, and energy demand. Moreover, soil erosion and pollution have reduced the quality of agricultural land and the ability to grow crops, which has also contributed to land loss.

These factors are expected to challenge the growth of the agriculture market in Argentina during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Argentina agriculture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agriculture market in Argentina between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the agriculture market in Argentina and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the Argentina agriculture market vendors

Argentina Agriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 114 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Afimilk Ltd., Bayer AG, Deere and Co., DeLaval International AB, GEA Group AG, Groupe Roullier, Molinos agro SA, Topcon Corp., Sumitomo Corp., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Crop Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Argentina : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Argentina : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Agriculture market in Argentina 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Agriculture market in Argentina 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Crop type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Crop type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Crop Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Crop Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Crop Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Crop Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Crop Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Crop Type

6.3 Soya bean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Soya bean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Soya bean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Soya bean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Soya bean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Maize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Maize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Maize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Maize - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Maize - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Wheat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wheat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Crop Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Crop Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 60: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 61: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 62: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 63: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 64: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 65: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Afimilk Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Afimilk Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Afimilk Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Afimilk Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 69: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 70: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 72: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Bayer AG - Segment focus

11.5 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 74: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

11.6 DeLaval International AB

Exhibit 79: DeLaval International AB - Overview



Exhibit 80: DeLaval International AB - Business segments



Exhibit 81: DeLaval International AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: DeLaval International AB - Segment focus

11.7 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 83: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

11.8 Groupe Roullier

Exhibit 87: Groupe Roullier - Overview



Exhibit 88: Groupe Roullier - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Groupe Roullier - Key offerings

11.9 Molinos agro SA

Exhibit 90: Molinos agro SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: Molinos agro SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Molinos agro SA - Key offerings

11.10 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 93: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Topcon Corp.

Exhibit 98: Topcon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Topcon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Topcon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Topcon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Topcon Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 103: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 107: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 108: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Research methodology



Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 112: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

