Argentina: Carta de apoyo de la propuesta conjunta de la reestructuración de la deuda

Exchange Transaction

The Debt Restructuring will be consummated through an exchange offer to all holders of Global Bonds and Exchange Bonds (collectively, the "Existing Bonds") and will treat all series of Existing Bonds in a substantially similar manner (except as noted below). Holders will be offered a menu of five (5) new series of USD-denominated New Bonds and five (5) new series of Euro-denominated New Bonds. New Bonds offered in exchange for Exchange Bonds will be issued under the 2005 Indenture, and all New Bonds offered in exchange for Global Bonds will be issued under the 2016 Indenture, with modifications described in Schedule III, designed to address certain bondholder concerns while at the same time remaining faithful to the international financial architecture for sovereign debt that has been endorsed by the International Capital Markets Association and G20. The modifications will apply to the 2005 Indenture only to the extent not already contained in the existing document. Offer documentation for the Debt Restructuring, and terms of New Bonds, to be structured and documented to maximize bondholder participation. All such documentation to be approved by respective counsel for the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group, the Exchange Bondholder Group, and the Argentina Creditor Committee.