Argentina Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Analysis & Opportunities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

The mobile payment industry in Argentina is expected to record a CAGR of 16.5% to reach US$ 23,409.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2018-2025.



Argentina's e-commerce market has posted robust growth in recent years, and it is emerging as one of the most promising markets for mobile payment. Digital and mobile wallets have consistently gained market share, outperforming card and direct bank transfer.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Argentina. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Argentina.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Argentina Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Argentina Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Argentina Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Argentina Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Argentina Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Argentina Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Argentina Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Argentina Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Argentina Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Argentina Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Argentina Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Argentina Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Argentina Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Argentina Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Argentina Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Argentina Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Argentina Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Argentina Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Argentina Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Argentina Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Argentina Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Argentina Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Argentina Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Argentina Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Argentina Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Argentina Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Argentina International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Argentina Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Argentina Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Argentina Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Argentina Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Argentina Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Argentina Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Argentina P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Argentina Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned

MercadoLibre

Mercado Pago

VALEpei

TodoPago

Rapipago

Pim

