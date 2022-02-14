Argenx's Vyvgart Offers a Substantial Advance Over Other Treatments for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Spherix Survey Suggests

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of last year, argenx's Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive. The Vyvgart approval came four years after the gMG label expansion for Solaris, Alexion's (now AstraZeneca's) C5 inhibitor, and offers a novel mechanism of action as the first neonatal Fc receptor blocker.

Spherix has kicked off their coverage of the gMG market with the initiation of their Launch Dynamix™: Vyvgart (Argenx) for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (US) service. The Launch Dynamix™ service provides subscribed clients with both monthly key performance indicator trending of newly launched products, as well as a quarterly deep dive report and readout with more in-depth metrics surrounding the brand, for the first 18 months of commercial availability.

In the first of eighteen monthly pulses, data collected from 72 U.S. neurologists and neuromuscular specialists between February 3rd and 8th show that more than half perceive Vyvgart to offer a substantial advance over other currently available therapies. On this metric, Vyvgart easily bests Roche/Genentech's Ocrevus, selected as a benchmark due to its infusion administration profile and novel mechanism of action in the multiple sclerosis market, on a time-aligned launch analysis.

With an estimated prevalence of 14 to 20 per 100,000, surveyed neurologists report managing (on average) 49 patients diagnosed with gMG. Even with the low patient volume, Vyvgart has already commanded a sizeable prescriber base and reported share of biologic-treated patients. As prescribers report at least moderate satisfaction with early experience, the brand is estimated to reach two-thirds of Solaris' share after an additional six months on the market.

Although Vyvgart represents argenx's first commercial launch, sales representatives have already engaged with half of surveyed neurologists. This detailing reach has helped fuel high brand awareness. However, neurologists appear to have a "wait and see" attitude towards rating the execution of the company's commercial roll out. Month-over-month trends will help illuminate how effectively argenx is able to compete with big pharma on support and outreach.

The first quarterly deep dive survey of the Launch Dynamix™ service will field in April and provide deeper quantitative and qualitative insights into patient types, drivers of initiation, obstacles to uptake, comparative assessment versus Solaris, and launch execution.

Looking further ahead, competition within the gMG market is only expected to intensify, with potential launches from AstraZeneca (formerly Alexion), UCB, Hanssen, Amneal, Horizon Therapeutics, Immunovant, and Roche/Genentech – to name just a few. Spherix will assess physician interest and anticipated prescribing patterns for these late-stage pipeline agents as part of their overall market landscape analysis in their Market Dynamix™: Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (US) service publishing in June.

The next potential entrance into the gMG market could be AstraZeneca's Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz), a long-acting C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. If successful in obtaining the gMG label expansion in Q2, Spherix will initiate their Launch Dynamix™: Ultomiris (AstraZeneca) in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (US) service to run in parallel with the ongoing Launch Dynamix™: Vyvgart (argenx) for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (US).

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing a monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into patient types initiated, brand perceptions, promotional activity, and drivers and barriers to uptake.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

