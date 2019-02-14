Argo Translation Set to Mark a Half-Million Minutes of Telephonic Interpretations

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 500,000 minutes of telephonic interpretation is no easy feat. It equates to just over 347 days of non-stop interpreted conversations. And that's the milestone Argo Translation's Telephonic Interpretation service is on pace to reach later this month.

Argo's rapidly growing, instant TI service provides translation via phone in any language, at any day or time, without interruptions. There are no setup fees or minimum usage, and no special equipment is required. Additionally, Argo clients receive detailed service logs each month. Clients simply dial a toll-free number and provide an access code to be immediately connected to an interpreter.

"We make TI convenient, simple, and cost-effective," said Argo founder Peter Argondizzo. "Accuracy and confidentiality are paramount to our clients; our interpreters are expert linguists committed to our code of conduct."

On-demand translation for every industry

Translation needs can arise in an instant and require immediate attention by workplaces and organizations. From the medical and legal communities to human resources and educational settings, telephonic translation needs are easily facilitated with Argo's TI services.

"The service is used heavily in education, helping educators communicate with parents and students who have limited English proficiency," said Nick McGuire, Argo's digital marketing manager. "Also, our TI has assisted physicians and surgeons in communicating accurate health information, while lawyers have utilized the service to aid immigrants and refugees, or to facilitate international mergers and acquisitions."

McGuire added, "TI can even save lives, by allowing emergency responders to share life-saving information during disasters."

ABOUT ARGO TRANSLATION

Argo Translation provides specialized and professional language translation services for all industries. With teams of linguists around the world, Argo is able to capture not only the technical meaning but also the appropriate and necessary cultural understanding for all translations. Dedicated project management teams, updated technology, and professional translators help businesses connect across language barriers in all domains, including legal, technical, marketing, financial, and more. Argo Translation is a complete translation department for businesses around the world. More information is available at https://www.argotrans.com.

