Argonaut Manufacturing Services announces launch of aseptic drug product manufacturing services

Argonaut worked closely with the Bausch + Ströbel engineering team to design an optimal filling line for biologics. "As drug substance values continue to rise, we saw a need in the market for fill/finish service providers to adapt. Our line incorporates technologies designed to maximize yield and minimize risk, in order to safeguard every drop of API," said Chris Duffy , COO of Argonaut. Key line features include robotics, isolator technology, minimal hold up volume, and in-line non-destructive 100% weight checks.

Eric Blair, CCO of Argonaut commented: "We are dedicated to supporting our clients in clinical trials and beyond, and we are honored to have our first clients developing the most innovative therapies. The ADVANCEDFill technology our line features is ideal in the areas of rare disease, orphan drugs, and other small-batch biologics applications. Personalized medicine is driving an industry need for our services, as we have the ability to provide the small batch throughput and near zero-loss yield needed for precious drug substance."

The new introduction builds upon Argonaut's existing strengths and capabilities. "I'm incredibly proud of our team of established industry leaders. Argonaut has designed and built our drug product manufacturing services to meet the demanding requirements of the world's best biopharma companies," said Wayne Woodard, CEO of Argonaut. "Our advanced capabilities match the needs for drug product manufacturing today and for decades to come."

With the announcement of the launch, Argonaut will begin serving clinical phase customers in Q1 2020.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA-registered cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Argonaut features state-of-the-art automated aseptic fill-finish equipment for sterile injectable drugs. Projects are supported by a full analytical quality control service offering and global shipping logistics. Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.

