Argosy Strategic Partners II Holds its Final Closing

Argosy Strategic Partners ("ASP") is pleased to announce the final closing of Argosy Strategic Partners II, L.P. (the "Fund"). The Fund held its final closing at $70 million, exceeding its $50 million target size and achieving its hard cap in less five months from its first closing.

The Fund will acquire limited partnership interests in buyout, venture capital, real estate, mezzanine and other illiquid private capital funds in secondary market transactions. The Fund will also purchase direct interests in venture-backed companies from current and former management and employees, and occasionally, early fund investors in the company.

To date, the Fund has acquired 26 fund investments and 3 direct investments. The Fund has several investments under Letter of Intent ("LOI"), which are expected to close over the next several months, and continues to generate strong deal flow and has a substantial pipeline of prospective investments in 2022.

About Argosy Strategic Partners

Argosy Strategic Partners ("ASP") specializes in providing secondary liquidity solutions in the lower middle market. ASP acquires limited partnership interests in buyout, venture capital, growth, real estate and other private capital funds on a secondary basis, as well as direct company interests and other illiquid assets.

ASP is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital"), together with Argosy Private Equity, Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is a national investment adviser with approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

