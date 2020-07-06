Argus acquires agricultural specialist Agritel

LONDON and PARIS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global commodity information service Argus has purchased Agritel, the expert provider of information, consulting and forecasting on agricultural and agro-industrial markets.

Agritel was founded nearly 20 years ago by Michel Portier and offers data and analysis tools to to help farmers and agro-industrial companies manage risk in agricultural commodity markets.

"We are delighted that Agritel decided to join us," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "We have long been an admirer of the way it has developed essential services for the agricultural sector and as we grow our portfolio of services to complement our existing offerings in adjacent sectors of fertilizer and biofuels, we know that their team will be a huge asset in delivering value for clients."

"Argus' knowledge and experience in the field of energy and commodities price reporting offer synergies and opportunities for us to implement new solutions in agricultural markets," Agritel directeur général Michel Portier said. "In addition to our complementary areas of business and geographies, we share common values, which was key for us in making the decision to join Argus. A customer-oriented strategy and a commitment to editorial independence are vital, as is the importance of a rigorous and regulatorily compliant methodology."

The Agritel team and management will remain in place.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Agritel

Agritel is an independent consulting firm, expert in the agribusiness markets: the agricultural, agro-food and agro-industrial sectors. Agritel provides the tools, knowledge and know-how that have been used for several decades in the world of finance in terms of risk management and hedging to support agribusinesses. Created in 2001 by Michel Portier, Agritel today offers its expertise in three areas: training, information and advice. It is present in France and Ukraine.

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

