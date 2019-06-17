Argus appoints Christopher Flook as head of European operations

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global commodity price reporting and news agency Argus has appointed Christopher Flook as Senior Vice President, Europe. He will also oversee Argus' fertilizer, petrochemical and LPG businesses.

Christopher spent over 20 years with RELX plc, the majority of that time at international price reporting agency ICIS, where he became Managing Director, leading the company's expansion into other commodity sectors out of its chemical market origins. He led seven acquisitions and presided over strong growth in China.

Most recently Christopher was President and CEO of Cirium, a data and analytics company focussed on the aviation and travel sector.

Christopher has a degree in history from the London School of Economics.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to Argus," chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "Chris has deep knowledge of the commodity price reporting business and we look forward to working with him to further develop our services in line with our customers' needs."

Christopher said: "I have long-admired Argus for the company's deep focus on its customers. I am looking forward to developing the many opportunities we see. I am committed to working with the Argus team to shed light on previously opaque markets and increase the use of our prices across the commodity sector in Europe and beyond."

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with almost 1000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 23 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

