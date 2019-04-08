Argus appoints David Fyfe as chief economist

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global commodity price reporting and news agency Argus has appointed David Fyfe as chief economist, effective today.

David has more than 30 years' experience of working in energy markets. Prior to joining Argus, David was most recently chief economist at commodity trading company Gunvor. Before this, he managed the oil industry and markets division of the International Energy Agency and edited its influential monthly Oil Market Report.

David has a master's degree in energy policy and economics from Imperial College London.

"We are delighted to welcome David to Argus," chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "David is a veteran of the oil industry and his deep understanding of markets fits with Argus' strengths."

David said: "I have worked with Argus extensively over the years and I am pleased to join the company as its chief economist. I am looking forward to helping to develop and showcase Argus' high-quality business intelligence, which illuminates energy and commodity markets."

Contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

seana.lanigan@argusmedia.com

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with almost 1000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 22 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media

Related Links

http://www.argusmedia.com

