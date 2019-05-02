Argus editor given lifetime achievement award

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The editor-in-chief of global news and commodity price reporting company Argus, Diane Munro, has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award for the advancement of international energy journalism. The award was presented by the prestigious Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development at a ceremony in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Diane is responsible for Argus' news and analysis services, with a particular focus on oil markets. Prior to Argus, she worked at the International Energy Agency, where her work centred on developing global oil market forecasts and analysing pricing dynamics. Diane has written on energy issues for more than three decades, with her work published by Foreign Reports, Bloomberg, Middle East Economic Survey, Energy Compass, Nefte Compass, Reuters and Al-Hayat. Diane also serves as a non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

"We are proud that Diane has won this much deserved lifetime achievement award," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "Argus is known for its independent and objective journalism, which provides real insight into commodity markets. We are pleased that Diane's contribution has been recognised."

The International Energy Awards recognise individuals with an outstanding record of accomplishment and who have made an exceptional impact on the industry through innovation, long-term vision and leadership.

The other winners this year included Oman's oil and gas minister, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy, in the category of advancement of producer-consumer dialogue, and Abdulaziz bin Ahmed al-Malki, in the category of the advancement of Qatar's energy industry.

The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation is a non-profit organisation established to preserve and build upon Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah's 40 years of service in the energy industry. His legacy includes serving as Qatar's energy minister from 1999-2011, during which time he was the key architect in establishing Qatar's leading role in the global LNG market.

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with almost 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 23 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

