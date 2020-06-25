ARGUS International, Inc., Announces White Paper "Is Business Aviation Cleared for Takeoff - A Look At COVID-19's Continued Impact"

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARGUS International, Inc., a member of the SGS Group, today announces its release of the organization's analysis of the disruption caused by COVID-19 on business aviation flight activity. The publication titled "Is Business Aviation Cleared for Takeoff? A Look at COVID-19's Continued Impact," is available for immediate download on their website at https://www.argus.aero/covid-19-impact-business-aviation-activity/ and outlines the continued impact the global pandemic is having on the business aviation community and the longer-term predictions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is still having a dramatic impact on the aviation industry," said Joe Moeggenberg, CEO of ARGUS International. "Using real-time and historical TRAQPak flight tracking data, our aviation analysts took an objective, data-driven look into how this prolonged pandemic has altered business aviation traffic and provides a forecast for future activity."

As this white paper outlines, May 2020 recorded an 84% increase in activity from April, in North America, which means we have already made up 1/3 of our losses from COVID-19 and June is looking just as strong.

The white paper is a strong follow-up to the industry-leading webinar, "GROUNDED: Navigating the Continued Impact of COVID-19 on Business Aviation Flight Activity." "This white paper offers a unique opportunity for the business aviation industry to gain updated data and projections," said Travis Kuhn, Vice President of Market Intelligence at ARGUS International. "We believe this white paper will provide much-needed answers to the aviation industry during these uncertain times."

