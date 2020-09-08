Argus launches renewable transport fuel prices for Europe

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched new price assessments for renewable diesel in Europe.

As countries seek to transition away from fossil fuels, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is becoming increasingly popular as a renewable alternative to traditional petroleum diesel. It can be blended into the existing petroleum diesel pool and is an important part of meeting the requirements set by the EU Renewable Energy Directive legislation to increase the share of renewables in the transport fuel pool by 2030.

The new Argus prices for northwest Europe cover three different groups of feedstocks: food and feed crops; used cooking oil/palm oil mill effluent; and tallow. These price assessments are published weekly in the Argus Biofuels report, with real-time market pricing available directly on Argus' price discovery platform, Argus Open Markets (AOM).

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We have worked with the industry to develop these new prices, which will help shed light on this increasingly important part of the transport fuel pool."

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

