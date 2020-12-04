Argus launches US West Coast SAF price

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus today launches a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) price for US west coast markets. The new assessment is designed to meet a need for greater transparency in sustainable fuel markets as governments and airlines seek to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

SAF is quickly becoming a highly sought-after commodity due to government incentive programs on the US west coast and airline self governance. SAF is derived from inputs such as used cooking oil, agricultural residues and wood waste, rather than crude oil. It can be mixed with conventional jet fuel and used in an aircraft in the same way as petroleum-based jet fuel. SAF has been a part of the California and Oregon Low-Carbon Fuel Standard programs as an eligible credit generator since 2019.

The new Argus price for US West Coast SAF will be published in ¢/USG and will assess the differential of SAF to Los Angeles prompt conventional jet fuel.

The new US West Coast SAF price will be published daily in the Argus Jet Fuel report.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "The jet fuel industry will be seeking tools to understand the market value of SAF. Argus' deep understanding of these emerging markets and ongoing market analysis of renewable fuels globally will satisfy these needs."

Argus publishes an international range of price assessments for environmentally friendly fuels, including renewable diesel and biodiesel, SAF, ethanol, renewable feedstocks and environmental credits.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

Moscow: Alexey Komarov

+7 495 933 75 71

Email Alexey

Houston: Karen Johnson

+1 281 732 9489

Email Karen

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media

Related Links

http://www.argusmedia.com

