Argus opens office in Mumbai

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global energy and commodity news and price reporting agency Argus has opened an office in Mumbai as part of a continued expansion of its global operations.

The Indian energy and commodity sectors are among the world's fastest-growing markets and have bounced back strongly from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Mumbai office will drive Argus' market coverage across India and south Asia in multiple sectors, including crude, oil products, metals and power generation fuels. The opening of an office in India underscores Argus' enduring commitment to the region. The office is located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the fast growing commercial and business district in the heart of Mumbai.

Argus' benchmark prices for LPG, coal and oil products have long been used in import and export contracts for India.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "Argus is delighted to gain this new foothold in the rapidly growing, dynamic Indian market. The opening of our Mumbai office will allow us to provide on-the-ground information to both regional and global energy and commodity companies with exposure to India."

