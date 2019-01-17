Argus Worldwide Corp. in conjunction with Tejovat Technologies PVT Ltd. to launch 'SMARTINDI™' branded consumer electronics products for burgeoning Smart Home market

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on corporate action reported earlier this month, Argus Worldwide Corp. (www.argusworldwide.com) together with Tejovat Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (www.tejovat.com) reported today that the two companies have agreed on a plan of action to launch a 'SMARTINDI™' Consumer Electronics Division under Argus Worldwide Corp. that will eventually co-ordinate and manage global sales activities for Tejovat's rapidly expanding line of innovative consumer electronics products for the Smart Home Market. While preparatory work for Argus's 'SMARTINDI™' Division will commence immediately, the Company anticipates that a full launch of the new unit may well take approximately 6-9 months.

Commenting on the choice of the name 'SMARTINDI™' to represent the Tejovat product brand in the future, Santosh Labade, President and Founder, Tejovat Technologies, explained that "India is rich in innovation and engineering know-how sharing with the world the best of the best in Smart technologies. We will wear the new 'SMARTINDI™' logo proudly on all Tejovat products building a brand that will be well recognized for its modern designs, high performance, high reliability and competitive pricing."

Tejovat Technologies Pvt Ltd. was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Pune, India. Tejovat is engaged in the field of design, development, manufacturing, and servicing of smart home electronic products, tablets and mobile phones.

Argus Worldwide Corp is a diversified operating company with its registered office in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Company has affiliated offices in Ottawa, Canada; Warsaw, Poland; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Shares of Argus Worldwide Corp. are traded on the US OTC Markets; Pink Current (OTC: ARGW).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained here.

SOURCE Argus Worldwide Corp.

Related Links

http://www.tejovat.com

