Arhaus Introduces 2021 Outdoor Collection

From the European modern styling of the Porto Collection , with its relaxed channel-back detailing and modular design inspired by a trip to Portugal, to the classic coastal look of the Montauk Collection , a transitional all-weather wicker series reimagined with a graceful sloping arm, the Outdoor Living Collection is designed to transport you to a beautiful oasis — no flight required.

"The best getaways are the ones you can escape to every day, right in your very own backyard," said John Reed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arhaus. "Our Outdoor Living Collection invites you to think beyond the four walls of your home and extend your liveable space outdoors with the same level of comfort, style, and quality you've come to expect of Arhaus. The result: A place of respite that can be enjoyed with the entire family all season long, for years to come."

Arhaus approaches its outdoor offering with the same attention to detail and purposeful material selection that can be found across the rest of its line. From the handcrafted, solid teak construction of the Canyon Collection, to the weather-resistant terrazzo or faux marble tabletops of the Edgewater Collection, each piece is engineered specifically for the outdoors – crafted to beautifully withstand the elements.

With hundreds of outdoor items available in time for Spring, Arhaus also offers robust design capabilities by way of complimentary in-store and virtual consultations. Arhaus Designers are prepared to help clients choose from dozens of fabrics, silhouettes, and details, including top-of-the-line indoor/outdoor performance fabrics to bring any vision to life. Whether it's designing a set of custom seat cushions or furnishing an entire outdoor space, no project too big or small.

New Collection Highlights:

Montauk Collection – Crafted in all-weather wicker and paired with Sunbrella® Performance Fabric cushions, Montauck's soft lines and sleek sloping arms create a classic coastal look.

Wyatt Collection – Deep and comfortable lounge seating constructucted with incredibly supportive cushions made of dense antimicrobial foam, upholstered with weather-resistant easy-care Inside Out® Performance Fabric to encourage ultimate relaxation in the sun.

Canyon Collection – Handcrafted from sustainably harvested solid teak wood, the new Canyon Collection pairs wide slats and clean angular lines with a low profile. This classic-yet-modern silhouette is finished with antimicrobial cushions covered in Sunbrella® Performance Fabric for effortless style.

Harper Outdoor Collection – Inspired by the newly released Harper Indoor Collection – now modified for the outdoors with Inside Out® Performance Fabric. Harper is a stylish, comfortable, and fully weatherproof modular seating collection that's ahead of the curve with its elegant silhouette, proving the best seat in the house may be the one outside.

Jagger Outdoor Dining Chair – The newest addition to the popular Jagger Collection brings the same distinctive shape, deep wood tones, and brass-finished accents of its indoor counterpart, adapted for the outdoors.

Edgewater Collection – Create a one-of-a-kind look with the Edgewater Collection, featuring a chic concrete base paired with the tabletop of your choice in weather-resistant terrazzo or faux marble finishes.

Bal Harbour Collection – With clean lines inspired by contemporary indoor sectionals, Bal Harbour offers a simple, yet versatile silhouette. Available with an aluminum or solid teak frame, this collection is crafted to lounge in style, while enduring the elements year-round.

Outdoor Décor – From indoor/outdoor performance rugs, pillows and poufs to cozy fire pits, resort-inspired umbrellas, and outdoor lighting, Arhaus has you covered with fully weatherproof accents, offering peace of mind – rain or shine.

For more, visit arhaus.com to shop and discover the full 2021 Outdoor Living Collection.

About Arhaus

Arhaus offers globally inspired, heirloom quality furniture and décor for the entire home – both indoors and out. Family-founded in 1986 in Cleveland, OH, Jack and John Reed made a commitment on day one to never source wood from rainforests and to protect the Earth's resources whenever possible. Now, with 70+ store locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary design services, and robust custom-design capabilities, Arhaus has grown to become an industry leader in innovative practices and inspired design. For more information, visit arhaus.com.

