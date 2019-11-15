Ariana Grande Is Relaunching All Five Studio Albums Plus 'Christmas & Chill' EP In Custom Color Vinyl Available Exclusively Via Her Online Store December 6

Yours Truly : As the ultimate introduction to the ultimate 21 st century diva, Yours Truly debuted at #1 on the iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart in over 35 countries worldwide—USA, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Ireland and Hong Kong, to name a few. Ariana Grande's flawless voice takes flight over the course of the album's 12 tracks, encompassing theatrical spirit, pop panache and R&B soul. The first single, "The Way" [featuring Mac Miller], debuted Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and seized the #1 spot on iTunes Overall Songs Chart as soon as it was released. Meanwhile, the track also resonated immensely with the Latin audience. The single's Spanish version climbed to #5 at Latin Radio, showing that she could not only bridge the generational gap but cultural barriers as well. Big Sean slides through "Right There" with a breezy verse, heightening the track's energy. Meanwhile, the ballad "Almost Is Never Enough" sees Grande and Nathan Sykes of The Wanted trade soaring vocal lines over swooping production. It's an epic befitting of both the album and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones soundtrack, where it first debuted. Then, she and multi-platinum international star Mika add their own twist to the Broadway classic "Popular Song." Moreover, the album showcases a bevy of top-notch writers and producers including the legendary Babyface as well as Harmony Samuels (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia).

My Everything: Associated Press claimed, "This is how you follow up an impressive debut: simply step into the recording booth and be amazing yet again." With additional accolades from Rolling Stone and USA Today, among many others, Grande broke streaming records and won numerous awards. Internationally the album quickly reached #1 in Australia, Mexico, Canada, Japan and Top 5 in the UK, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland. The first single from her sophomore album, "Problem" [featuring Iggy Azalea], saw her become the "youngest woman to debut with over 400K sold first-week." Other tracks include "Break Free" [featuring Zedd] and "Bang Bang" with Nicki Minaj and Jessie J.

Dangerous Woman: The double-LP comes complete with the original gatefold packaging and features the hit songs "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright" and "Into You" with guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Macy Gray and Future. Initially released on May 20, 2016, the GRAMMY®-nominated Dangerous Woman solidified Ariana Grande's superstardom as, Rolling Stone described, one who is "capable of practically anything." The first vinyl edition appeared in 2016 as a branded retail exclusive. With the critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman, Grande boldly defied expectation and revealed the full force of her voice (hailed as an "extraordinary, versatile, limitless instrument" upon Grande's appearance on Time's "100 Most Influential People" list).

Sweetener: The fourth studio album from Ariana Grande debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and broke the record for largest streaming week for a pop album by a female artist. Sweetener was met with rave reviews from Rolling Stone, giving the album four out of five stars and claiming it as "the best album of her career." The Fader went on to say, "It's Ari at the top of her game" and Cosmopolitan proclaimed she is the "only hope for pop this year." While V Magazine added to the extensive list of praise that "her light is shining brighter than ever."

thank u, next: Continuing her streak at #1, the fifth full-length album also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, her second #1 bow on the chart in under six months. The album broke numerous records right out of the gate. With 360k equivalent album units in under seven days, it now holds the record for Largest Streaming Week for a Pop Album & Female Artist. She also ascends as The Only Female Artist to Grace the List of Top Ten Biggest Streaming Weeks. thank u, next smashed the global Spotify record for biggest opening day by a female artist as songs from the album occupied the Top 12 spots on the Spotify U.S. Chart. Not to mention, it achieved the biggest first 24 hours for a pop album in Apple music history and set the record for most streams by a female artist in Apple Music history.

Christmas & Chill: Ariana Grande's second holiday EP, now being released on vinyl for the first time, was recorded and produced by Ariana and her team in less than a week from her home studio. She announced the project to fans via Twitter upon its release a week before Christmas: "'Twas a "long, productive slumber party." MTV News described the six-song EP as "filled with festive flirtation" and "immediately repeat-worthy thanks to sultry vibes that'll make you want to snuggle…"

SOURCE Republic Records/UMe