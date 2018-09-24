Aricent Partners with ParallelM to Enhance AI-Driven Network Operation for Communication Service Providers and Network Equipment Providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ParallelM , a rapidly growing company in the machine learning operationalization ( MLOps ) space, today announced that Aricent, a global design and engineering company, has selected the Company's MLOps solution, MCenter™, to strengthen its AI-driven network operation solution for communication service providers (CSPs) and network equipment providers (NEPs).

Through this partnership with ParallelM, Aricent will now offer MCenter as part of its award-winning Network AI Platform, NetAnticipate, which helps CSPs and NEPs realize self-learning networks for zero human touch network operation in order to address the 5G network management challenges. The highly scalable, intent-based platform, which was recently named "Best AI/ML Application" in the "Innovation & Technology" category from Layer123's Network Transformation Awards (NetTAs), helps monitor, predicts anomalies and takes preventative measures in real-time using a cognitive feedback loop. MCenter will also be included as part of Aricent's additional artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

"Today, machine learning and artificial intelligence are of growing importance for many companies in order to offer competitive products and services that provide real, unique value to customers," said Subhash Chopra, Director Technology Innovation Group at Aricent. "Our partnership with ParallelM will enable us to enhance our offerings in AI/ML, empowering enterprises, CSPs and NEPs to further their critical AI initiatives, accelerating the path to get more models into production, and have class-leading ML health as well as production model governance."

MCenter delivers a unique approach for MLOps, addressing ML production issues head-on by automating ML-optimized continuous deployment and integration, ensuring the quality of live ML applications, and empowering data science and operations teams with innovative visualization and collaboration facilities to manage the ML applications over time. Using MCenter, business teams can mitigate risk, ensure compliance, assess, and optimize the ROI of their AI initiatives. By providing a single, unified software solution for the full ML production lifecycle, MCenter enables companies to move confidently into the critical phase of realizing and scaling ML business value.

"We're excited to partner with Aricent in order to help companies fulfill their machine learning goals," said Sivan Metzger, CEO of ParallelM. "Like ParallelM, Aricent believes that in order for companies to take full advantage of machine learning, they must take a unified approach to ML production delivery that combines technology, processes, and people."

MCenter will be available as part of Aricent's NetAnticipate Platform beginning Fall 2018.

ParallelM was named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning. To learn more, visit here .

About ParallelM

ParallelM is the first and only company completely focused on delivering machine learning operationalization (MLOps) at scale. ParallelM's breakthrough MCenter™ solution is built specifically to power the deployment and management of machine learning pipelines in production so that companies can scale machine learning delivery across their business applications. ParallelM's approach is that of a single, unified MLOps solution that embeds best practice processes in technology, enabling greater productivity across all ML stakeholders to unlock the business value of AI. To learn more, visit www.parallelm.com and mlops.org.

ParallelM and MCenter are trademarks of Parallel Machines, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective registered owners. Trademark use is for identification only and does not imply sponsorship, affiliation, or endorsement.

About MLOps

MLOps (a compound of "machine learning" and "operationalization") is the practice of operationalizing and managing the lifecycle of ML in production. MLOps establishes a culture and environment where ML technologies can generate business benefits by optimizing the ML lifecycle to automate and scale ML initiatives and optimized business return of ML in production. MLOps enables diverse users (such as Data Scientists, Data Engineers, Business Analysts and ITOps) to be aligned around ML operations and enables a data-driven continuous optimization of ML operations' impact or ROI (Return on Investment) to business applications. For more information, visit MLOps.org .

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. We help our clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission-critical issues through customized solutions. For decades, we have helped companies do new things and scale with intention. We bring differentiated value and capability in focused industries to help transform products, brands and companies. Based in San Francisco, frog, the global leader in innovation and design, is a part of Aricent. Learn more about Aricent at https://www.aricent.com/

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

