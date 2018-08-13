Aridis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $26.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aridis. In addition, Aridis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being offered by Aridis. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 14, 2018 under the symbol "ARDS."

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC is acting as lead manager and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., Northland Securities, Inc. and Seaport Global Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

