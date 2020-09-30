Ariel Rivera of Deer Insurance Agency, LLC Receives the 2020 PIA National Excellence in Social Media Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Insurance Agency, LLC of Jacksonville, Florida and its founder and agency principal Ariel Rivera have received the 2020 Excellence in Social Media Award from the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National). The award was presented on September 23, 2020 during the annual fall meeting of the PIA National Board of Directors.

Deer Insurance Agency, LLC uses social media as its #1 way of generating leads, communicating with customers, and providing them with valuable information while promoting the agency's brand. "For me, social media has played a vital role in the growth and development of my agencies," said Ariel Rivera, founder and agency principal. "There is so much good we can do through social media and if we integrate those platforms as part of our communications, our agencies will always have the potential of growth and scale.

"I encourage every independent insurance agency to not be afraid of engaging in social media," Rivera said. "Get out there and post. Add value to your agency and provide important, accurate information to your customers. Stay true to yourself and your message, and don't be afraid to guide your clients to this wonderful and interesting journey of insurance."

The PIA National Excellence in Social Media Award is sponsored again this year by the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), a leader in insurance technology. NIPR provides cost–effective, streamlined and uniform licensing data and compliance services for insurance professionals nationwide.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com .

