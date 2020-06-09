Ariella's Angels LLC Launches Innovative Female Fitness Model Platform

SHERIDAN, Wy., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariella's Angels is launching a platform that will allow those women who have trained hard to increase their fitness levels and body sculpting to earn a living showcasing their toned bodies to others from the comfort of their own home. Ariella Palumbo has been actively involved with bodybuilding and fitness for many years, enjoying the camaraderie in the sport. The launch of Ariellasangels.com will offer female fitness and bodybuilding models a platform where they can interact one on one with fans to showcase their beautifully sculpted bodies in complete privacy and with no requirement for nudity.

Click to view the video here.

With the joint concerns of both COVID-19 and civil unrest, a camming site for models to showcase their bodies privately for fans: posing, flexing, and pumping up, from the safety of their own home is the perfect answer to health and safety concerns. The professional models will be able to make a living from their hard work, all without leaving home – a win-win situation.

"After leaving the sport to start my family, I found that I missed it greatly, particularly the camaraderie with the other girls, and I couldn't wait to get back to competing," says Ariella. "In recent years, I saw that some professional girls were offering courses on the internet for free and trying to sell training and diet e-books for as little as $5. I knew no one could make a living like that – then I came up with the idea of Ariella's Angels."

Ariella had the idea of launching a dedicated Fitness and Bodybuilding Cam Platform, giving professionals the chance to earn a decent living showcasing their perfectly sculpted bodies for fans while staying home and observing all health and safety protocols.

For more information please visit www.Ariellasangels.com; to enquire about modeling, email Ariella at [email protected].

