Aries Worldwide Logistics Expands its Cross-border Business with Mexico

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Worldwide Logistics announces the expansion of its cross-border business with Mexico. This expansion will be led by Mario Casares as Regional Director for Mexico. Mario has more than 25 years of experience in this market. "I am very excited about this new challenge and very soon we will be integrating transportation solutions in all its modalities, as well as contract logistics and warehousing services on both sides of the border," said Casares.

A major component of this expansion is the announcement of Aries' new Laredo, TX facilities where it will establish major trade lanes between US and Mexico. This location will focus on providing streamlined customs compliance and cross-border logistics while offering shipment visibility and control. Aries also offers FTZ (Foreign-Trade Zone) warehousing allowing its clients duty deferral while stored.

"Mexico has been one of the US's largest trading partners and is trending back to the top spot in 2021. With our Global Service Center being in Houston, it made perfect sense to focus our import and export expertise beyond our borders. Also with our flat organization structure, we can act nimbly and execute quickly minimizing the number of approvals and other bottlenecks common of an overly complex process. With that said, we maintain the highest standards of quality and are C-TPAT and ISO certified, and our brokers are also TIA certified," said Jeff McIntyre, President and CEO.

About Aries Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1984, Aries Worldwide Logistics is a privately owned global supply chain solutions and logistics company. Aries operates on a global level utilizing its comprehensive global network to provide a full range of supply chain solutions. Aries offers warehousing, crating, packing, brokerage services along with trucking, rail, ocean, and air freight services anywhere across the world. By utilizing the right team and technology, Aries puts customers first and has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. "Giving people what they want, when they want it" is instilled throughout the company's culture and dynamics. With cutting edge technology integrated from start to finish of the shipping journey, Aries is making shipping for customers easy. For more information about Aries, please visit www.ariesww.com or call +1 (888) 50-ARIES.

