Ariette van Strien Named President of Marken

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the press release on December 3rd from UPS and Marken announcing that Wes Wheeler has been appointed President of UPS's global Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS) unit, Marken announced today that Ariette van Strien has been named as President of Marken.

Ariette joined Marken in 2010 as its Chief Commercial Officer and has since drawn on her experience to position Marken as an industry leader across the clinical trial supply chain. Ariette has led the creation and oversight of many new services during her 9 years at Marken.

Wes Wheeler commented on van Strien's new role, "Ariette will continue to drive Marken business forward with further investments for the organization across quality, IT, their infrastructure, and their global portfolio. I am confident that Ariette and her team will demonstrate Marken's continued strength and the value they provide our clients."

Ariette van Strien brings 26 years of senior executive roles across marketing, business development, project management and global operations. Ariette's ability to lead global teams has built strong, strategic relationships with major pharma, CMO, and CRO organizations. Her extensive work on the central lab and clinical side offers a unique perspective and expertise from within the supply chain industry. Ariette has a Diploma as a National Public Relations Consultant, and a Baccalaureate of Modern Languages and Biological Sciences.

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,100 staff members manage 85,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

SOURCE Marken

Related Links

http://www.marken.com

