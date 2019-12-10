ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance Goes Live With Top 5 Pharma, Delivering a Next-generation Safety System to 2,300+ End Users

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the visionary provider of drug development technology for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has successfully delivered the industry's largest drug safety system implementation, going live on-time with its next-generation LifeSphere® MultiVigilance offering. The implementation, handled by ArisGlobal's in-house Services team, required the migration of 6.8 million legacy cases, the training of more than 2,300 end users and tight coordination with the customer, a top 5 global pharma that was experiencing issues with its legacy drug safety technology systems.

To handle such a large-scale implementation, ArisGlobal made use of its Organizational Readiness offering, a solution that provides scalable change management, end user training and managed services, to ensure a smooth transition for the customer. The customer, having vetted other industry offerings during an extensive RFP process, ultimately selected ArisGlobal thanks to its innovative cloud technology, flexible out-of-the-box configuration codeveloped with industry leaders, and proven ability to deliver a large scale implementation that will ultimately process more than 1 million adverse event cases per year. After a successful go-live, the relationship is now growing to include other offerings in ArisGlobal's LifeSphere solution portfolio.

"To deliver an end-to-end drug safety system to more than 2,300 end users is no easy feat," said Ashok Katti, ArisGlobal's COO & President, APAC. "But to go-live on time, having deployed a full-scale training and change management program, with no critical issues, is truly a testament to the strong relationship that we have built with the customer. We're grateful for their partnership and look forward to a bright future together."

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10 is the industry's only end-to-end safety system offering production-ready automation. Built hand in hand with industry leaders like the FDA and featuring brand new architecture and an intuitive design, LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10 represents a new era in drug safety technology.

Learn more: For more on LifeSphere MultiVigilance 10, visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lsmv10/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Contact Details:

Alberto Cantor

Senior Manager

Corporate Marketing

acantor@arisglobal.com

+1 609-360-4042

SOURCE ArisGlobal