Aristocrat Gaming™ is Hiring for Dozens of Positions, Adds $15 Per Hour Minimum Wage to Long List of Benefits

"At Aristocrat, we have the top talent making the best products, and now we can also say we pay a great wage coupled with phenomenal benefits," said Aristocrat Americas and EMEA President Hector Fernandez. "Our employees are the beating heart of our business, and we are committed to being a people-first organization. We are proud to lead the manufacturing sector with a competitive benefits package for our employees."

Aristocrat offers an unparalleled benefits package, among which is a no-cost medical, dental and vision plan option starting on the first day of hire; a 100 percent 401K match up to 4 percent; 12 weeks of 100 percent paid maternity leave; adoption/surrogacy reimbursement program; and gender reassignment benefits.

Aristocrat's increase of its minimum wage to $15 per hour is yet another a move which further solidifies the company's commitment to its employees and emphasizes its leadership position in the gaming industry manufacturing sector.

Types of jobs in Aristocrat's hourly category include manufacturing, logistics, technical services, general administrative support, and more. Click here to view current openings.

