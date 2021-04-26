Aristocrat Gaming™ Named an Official Partner of the Las Vegas Aviators®

As a proud partner, Aristocrat will have several activations at Aviators home games. For example, each time the Aviators score a run, the audience will enjoy a "stampede" sound effect from Aristocrat's globally popular Buffalo™ slot game. Furthermore, fans can look forward to 21+ audience participation event opportunities during certain home games.

"Each of us at Aristocrat is thrilled to be an official partner of the Las Vegas Aviators. Las Vegas is the host community for our Americas headquarters, and we are honored to give back to the town we call home, and to continue to bring joy to life through the power of play, on the field and on the casino floor," said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA.

"There is no better place than Las Vegas Ballpark to enjoy the American pastime of baseball," said Don Logan, president, chief operations officer, Las Vegas Aviators. "Community support of our team and Ballpark means everything to us, and we are excited to call Aristocrat a partner. We can't wait to hear Aristocrat's 'stampede' effect every time we score!"

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT LAS VEGAS AVIATORS

The Las Vegas Aviators® have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The 2021 campaign will mark the 38th season in the Silver State as a proud member of Triple-A professional baseball (formerly the Pacific Coast League) and the second season in Las Vegas Ballpark (10,000). The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299. Las Vegas recorded 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+. The Stars (1983-2000)/51s (2001-18)/Aviators (2019) have reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (36 seasons at Cashman Field, 1983-2018; Las Vegas Ballpark, 2019). The Aviators are also in their second season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and the franchise won the PCL championship in 1986 and 1988.

ABOUT LAS VEGAS BALLPARK

Las Vegas Ballpark®, located on eight acres in Downtown Summerlin® just south of City National Arena – practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, is the home of the Las Vegas Aviators®, the city's professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The team is wholly owned by The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin® and developer of Las Vegas Ballpark. With a wide range of seating options including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids' zone, bars and a pool beyond the outfield wall, Las Vegas Ballpark boasts a capacity of 10,000. Designed to host a variety of events in addition to baseball, the site is landscaped to complement the surrounding master-planned community. The site is easily accessed from all regions of the valley via the 215 Beltway. For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.

