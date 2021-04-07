Aristocrat Gaming™ Repeats "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content" Win at EKG Slot Awards

Additionally, Aristocrat repeated wins in several categories, including Top Performing Premium Game, Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game, Top Performing Core Video – Reel Game, and Top Performing New Cabinet.

Aristocrat's recently released innovations also won top awards, including Top Performing New Cabinet, Top Performing New Premium Game, and Top Performing New Video Reel Core Game.

Aristocrat won the following awards:

Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content

Most Improved Supplier – Premium

Top Social Casino Company

Top Performing Premium Game: Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous ™

Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game: Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous ™

Top Performing Core Video – Reel Game: Buffalo Gold Revolution ™

Top Performing New Cabinet – Premium: MarsX ™

Top Performing New Premium Game: Cash Express ™ Luxury Line Buffalo ™

Luxury Top Performing New Video Reel Core Game: Buffalo Chief ™

Further, legendary Aristocrat game innovator Scott Olive was inducted into the Game Development Hall of Fame.

"These awards independently verify that at Aristocrat, we are innovation leaders. We have the best people making the best products, and we are grateful to the thousands of creative and dedicated Aristocrat team members worldwide who bring their passion for play to our customers," Aristocrat Americas President Hector Fernandez said. "At Aristocrat, we have the most diverse and innovative portfolio – all designed to help our customers deliver the best, most entertaining gaming experiences to their players."

The EKG Slot Awards is produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and recognizes excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

