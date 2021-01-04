Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. to Launch All-New Timber Wolf Diamond™ Slot Game at Mohegan Sun

Click to download high-res image

Mohegan Sun will celebrate the occasion by inviting 250 Momentum members to experience the slot game first. Momentum members can register at The Arena Club to participate. This promotion is limited to one round per Momentum member.

The characters and symbols players love from Timber Wolf are all here, along with an incredible lineup of new features. Timber Wolf Diamond offers players an astounding 2,400 ways to win, along with four fun levels of Cumulative Free Games with a 2x to 4x multiplier. This, combined with Timber Wolf's classic 3x and 5x wild re-spin feature, means Timber Wolf Diamond creates new boundaries of surprises and excitement.

Timber Wolf is housed in Aristocrat's all-new and groundbreaking Neptune Double™ cabinet. The Neptune Double is supercharged with stacked, curved 49-inch monitors, 4K graphics, and all-new custom-designed and adjustable sound chairs. Ergonomics go to new heights in the Neptune Double. For example, meticulous design resulted in a perfect screen angle, so the player can look straight up and see the top progressive meter.

"As an extension of Mohegan Sun's commitment to providing our guests with the most exceptional gaming experiences, we are excited to introduce Aristocrat's new Timber Wolf Diamond™ slot game to our casino floor. The cabinet's screen design and pristine presentation make it a standout in our casino," said Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun president & general manager.

"Mohegan Sun has been an outstanding partner of Aristocrat's for years, and we are thrilled to host this event for the incredible, new Timber Wolf Diamond with the property," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "At Aristocrat, we say the world's best innovations are created by the world's best employees, and Timber Wolf Diamond and the Neptune Double cabinet are two prime examples of our commitment to innovation for our customers."

