Aristocrat Technologies' New Buffalo Chief™ Slot Game Thunders into Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood for World Premiere

"Buffalo Chief is the latest creation from Aristocrat's game designers, and we are absolutely thrilled with this game. Players all over the world know and love Buffalo, and with Buffalo Chief, the experience and the excitement are better than ever," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos have been outstanding partners for Aristocrat, and we are delighted to have Buffalo Chief makes its world premiere at Hollywood."

Buffalo Chief is an entirely new gaming experience with even bigger stacks and more ways to win – 3,456 in the base game alone. A Supercoin chase leads to adding up to 250 buffalo symbols during free games, and a mystery Gigantic Stampede feature with 16,000 ways to win with a guaranteed 5-of-a-kind Buffalo is aimed to excite Buffalo players. Adding to the fun is a single-site progressive that resets at $10,000. Buffalo Chief appears exclusively on Aristocrat's Helix XT™ cabinet.

This is the second major Aristocrat product to launch at a Seminole Hard Rock property recently. Last month, Aristocrat's new Cash Express Luxury Line™ made its world premiere at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Watch a video about the new Buffalo Chief slot game on YouTube, and to learn more about Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, click here.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

ABOUT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HOLLYWOOD

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on Oct. 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guestrooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guestrooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort. Additional amenities include the lush, "Bora Bora" style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and The Shoppes at The Guitar Hotel, a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly

ABOUT HARD ROCK®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

