Aristocrat's $uper Hit$® Jackpot$ Awards 50th Jackpot

"We are thrilled to announce this 50 th $uper Hit$ Jackpot$ award. Players everywhere love Aristocrat Class II games, and the added possibility to win a super jackpot adds to the fun," said Nathan Drane, vice president of commercial strategy for game sales. "$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ was a game-changing innovation, and our teams continue to create new games and ways for players to maximize their gaming experience."

$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ is a 3-reel mechanical wide area progressive appearing on top of player-favorite Aristocrat Class II game titles and has a starting jackpot of $250,000.

$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ includes VGT's Class II Innovations from Aristocrat: Bourbon Street®, Ca$h Barn®, Crazy Cherry®, Gems & Jewels®, Hot Red Ruby®, The King of Coin®, Lucky Ducky®, Mr. Money Bags®, Reel Fever®, Smooth as Silk®, and Star Spangled Sevens®.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in approximately 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

