Aristotle CEO, Adrien Schmidt, to Speak at VOICE Summit 2019

NEWARK, N.J., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle by Bouquet.ai, a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Adrien Schmidt , will serve as a presenter at the upcoming VOICE Summit 2019 , taking place July 22-25, 2019, at The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in Newark, New Jersey.

Schmidt, an internationally-recognized engineer and voice-technology thought leader, was recently listed in Inc. as an "AI Entrepreneur to Watch" . He will lead a breakout session titled "How To Automate the Creation of NLP Models" on July 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm ET. He will also be joining other AI leaders on an executive panel titled , " Accessible Data & Analytics: How Voice Assistants Serve the Enterprise " on July 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm ET. Session attendees will gain firsthand insight as to how personal analytic assistants powered by AI can create a more meaningful, accessible, and intuitive way for enterprises to receive their data using voice technology.

Aristotle uses natural language processing, contextual dialog management and powerful analytics to deliver smart, interactive answers via voice and text from the convenience of your desktop and mobile device. They will be performing live demos as part of the Startup EXPO at NJIT's WEC Center. The EXPO is co-located with the welcome reception for the VOICE Summit, to be attended by investors, analysts, influencers and media from around the world.

"We are honored to have an executive of Adrien's caliber presenting at this year's VOICE Summit," said Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "The way humans interact with machines is at an inflection point with conversational AI squarely at the center of this paradigm shift. Certain voice technologies are known for enabling customers to interact with the world around them and Aristotle is at the forefront of those solutions."

VOICE Summit 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

Follow Schmidt and Aristotle on Twitter at @a_schm and @aristotle_ai.

For members of the media interested in interviewing Schmidt, please contact Melissa Lee at 978-886-7259 or press@bouquet.ai .

About Aristotle

Aristotle, formally known as Aristotle by Bouquet.ai , is voice-activating the worlds databases. Founded in Paris and San Francisco in 2015 by Adrien Schmidt, CEO, and Marios Anapliotis, COO, their team is a mix of entrepreneurs, product managers, data experts and developers who are on a mission to give people a fast and enjoyable way to access their data through voice. Aristotle seamlessly connects to 100+ data sources and can be found on popular platforms such as Slack, Skype, Alexa and Microsoft Teams. Whether it is on the road, in a meeting room, or in the hallway, Aristotle is a trusted personal voice analytics assistant. For more information visit http://www.bouquet.ai .

About Modev

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-26, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. www.voicesummit.ai . Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect (for VOICE Summit 2019)

202-904-2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE Aristotle