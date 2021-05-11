Aritzia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

"Our financial results for the fourth quarter demonstrated the strength of our multi-channel business and the growing affinity for our brand. Our eCommerce channel sustained 80% growth while productivity in open, yet severely constrained boutiques remained at 80% compared to last year. Despite the government-mandated reclosure of 39% or 39 of our boutiques for the majority of the quarter, we delivered net revenue of $267.5 million, representing 97% of last year's revenue. For the full fiscal year, our eCommerce business surged 88% to comprise approximately 50% of net revenue, more than doubling the penetration of 23% in the prior year. Throughout the pandemic, we protected the health and financial well-being of our people as we continued to offer our much loved Everyday Luxury experience through engaging service, beautiful product, aspirational environments and captivating communications to our clients. In addition, throughout the year we improved our strong liquidity position, which allowed us to continue our strategic investments to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Brian Hill, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

"We're excited by the strong start to fiscal 2022, on-track to more than double our first quarter net revenue compared to last year, reflecting a previously unseen acceleration of sales in the United States and continued growth in our eCommerce business. Looking ahead, we are expediting investments across our four key strategic growth drivers: digital innovation of eCommerce and omni, geographical retail expansion, ongoing product development, and brand awareness. We will continue to expand our high performing team, evolve our processes for even greater efficiency, and enhance our technology to fuel our long term growth. I remain incredibly grateful for the enduring loyalty of our clients and our team's tireless efforts and remarkable resilience this past year," concluded Mr. Hill.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net revenue decreased 2.9% to $267.5 million from Q4 last year, despite the reclosure of 39 of 101 boutiques for the majority of the quarter

Strategic Accomplishments in Fiscal 2021

Successfully navigated COVID-19 to-date, prioritizing the health and safety of our people, clients and communities while taking swift action to position Aritzia to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities ahead

Accelerated momentum drove eCommerce revenue growth of 88.3% to comprise 49.7% of net revenues

Drove revenue by pivoting product assortment and optimizing inventory to align with stay-at-home lifestyle

Opened seven new boutiques and repositioned three existing boutiques in premier real estate locations

Launched the Clientele App, Product Lifecycle Management system, Fit Analytics, Afterpay and other digital capabilities as we accelerated investments across infrastructure and talent to support future growth

Advanced strategic initiatives to support Aritzia's communities, cultivate diversity and enhance sustainability

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information".

Fourth Quarter Results

All comparative figures below are for the 13-week period ended February 28, 2021, compared to the 13-week period ended March 1, 2020.

Net revenue decreased by 2.9% to $267.5 million, compared to $275.4 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease in net revenue was primarily driven by a decline of $57 million in retail revenue due to 39 government-mandated boutique reclosures and $18 million related to occupancy restrictions and reduced operating hours in its open boutiques, offset by revenue from new boutiques. This was almost completely offset by a $67 million increase in revenue associated with the continued accelerated momentum in the Company's eCommerce business, which grew by 81.1% from the fourth quarter last year.

Gross profit increased to $102.9 million, compared to $102.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. Gross profit margin was 38.5% compared to 37.3% in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower markdowns and rent abatements and government subsidies recognized during the quarter, partially offset by the deleverage from reduced retail revenue and higher warehousing and distribution centre costs driven by the growth in the Company's eCommerce business.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by 12.5% to $72.4 million, compared to $64.3 million in the fourth quarter last year. SG&A expenses were 27.0% of net revenue compared to 23.4% of net revenue in the fourth quarter last year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to the continued investment in talent and COVID-19 related health and safety measures.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $35.2 million, or 13.2% of net revenue, compared to $42.4 million, or 15.4% of net revenue in the fourth quarter last year.

Net income was $16.1 million, compared to $21.7 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $17.7 million, compared to $23.4 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(1) was $0.16 compared to $0.21 in the fourth quarter last year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $149.1 million, compared to $117.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $171.8 million, compared to $94.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year. This intentional increase was to fuel the acceleration of sales in the United States and continued growth in its eCommerce business. The Company is very pleased with this decision and it is seeing the results in its first quarter sales. The Company is confident in its inventory position and has made the decision to cancel its Spring sale and pushed back the launch of its Summer sales event in the United States by four weeks to align with the Canadian event. The Company expects to finish the season with a clean inventory position, as usual.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from leasehold inducements) were $9.4 million, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Fiscal 2021 Results

All comparative figures below are for the 52-week period ended February 28, 2021, compared to the 52-week period ended March 1, 2020.

Net revenue decreased by 12.6% to $857.3 million, compared to $980.6 million last year. The decrease in net revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the associated temporary boutique closures, as well as ongoing severe occupancy restrictions and reduced boutique operating hours, partially offset by meaningful eCommerce revenue growth throughout the year.

eCommerce revenue increased by 88.3% to $425.9 million , or 49.7% of net revenue, compared to $226.2 million or 23.1% of net revenue last year, driven by higher traffic and conversion

increased by 88.3% to , or 49.7% of net revenue, compared to or 23.1% of net revenue last year, driven by higher traffic and conversion Retail revenue decreased by 42.8% to $431.4 million , compared to $754.4 million last year

decreased by 42.8% to , compared to last year Store count at the end of the year totaled 101 compared to 96 boutiques last year. During the year, the Company opened 7 new boutiques (5 in the United States and 2 in Canada ) and repositioned three boutiques (1 in the United States and 2 in Canada )

Gross profit decreased to $312.5 million, compared to $403.4 million last year. Gross profit margin was 36.5% compared to 41.1% last year. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher warehousing and distribution centre costs driven by the growth in the Company's eCommerce business and deleverage from reduced retail revenue, partially offset by rent abatements and government subsidies recognized during the year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by 3.0% to $250.7 million, compared to $243.4 million last year. SG&A expenses were 29.2% of net revenue compared to 24.8% of net revenue last year. Deleverage in SG&A expenses this year was primarily due to the continued investment in talent, loss of retail revenue and the implementation of additional health and safety measures, partially offset by government payroll subsidies recognized during the year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $76.8 million, or 9.0% of net revenue, compared to $172.6 million, or 17.6% of net revenue last year.

Net income was $19.2 million, compared to $90.6 million last year.

Adjusted Net Income(1) was $26.0 million, compared to $97.4 million last year.

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(1) was $0.23, compared to $0.87 last year.

Capital cash expenditures (net of proceeds from leasehold inducements) were $42.5 million, compared to $36.3 million last year.

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" below, including for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures used in this release to the most comparable IFRS measures. See also sections entitled "How We Assess the Performance of our Business", "Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details concerning comparable sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share and free cash flow including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure.

Outlook

The first quarter of fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start. Aritzia is on-track to deliver net revenue growth of approximately 110% in the first quarter compared to last year, implying a target of approximately $234 million. This reflects a previously unseen acceleration of sales in the United States in both its retail and eCommerce channels, as well as, continued momentum of the Company's eCommerce business in Canada. This revenue target for the first quarter is in spite of 50% or 34 of the Company's boutiques in Canada mandated to reclose starting on April 8, 2021 and expected to remain closed for the remainder of the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, Aritzia currently expects the following:

Net revenue to increase 30% to 35% from fiscal 2021, led by continued growth in the Company's eCommerce business, the ongoing recovery in retail performance, as well as contribution from its retail expansion with:

Six to eight new boutiques in the United States , including The Grove in Los Angeles , Woodbury Commons in New York , and Topanga in Canoga, which are slated to open late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter; and

, including The Grove in , Woodbury Commons in , and in Canoga, which are slated to open late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter; and

Six boutique expansions or repositions, including four locations in Canada and two in the United States .

and two in . Gross profit margin to be relatively flat compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in fiscal 2020, reflecting leverage on fixed costs and the strengthening Canadian dollar, offset by continued investment in talent to drive the Company's product expansion strategy;

SG&A as a percent of net revenue to modestly increase relative to pre-COVID-19 levels in fiscal 2020 as accelerated investments in people, processes and technology more than offset the leverage on fixed costs. In addition, the Company expects to incur ongoing operating expenses related to COVID-19 protocols of approximately $10 million , weighted to the first half of the year;

, weighted to the first half of the year; Net capital expenditures in the range of $55 million to $60 million , comprised of:

to , comprised of: Boutique network growth, and



Ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure to enhance the Company's eCommerce capabilities and omni-channel experience, including capacity expansion at its distribution centre in the Greater Vancouver area.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate, please dial 1-800-319-4610 (North America toll-free) or 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto and overseas long-distance). The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the access code 6500. An archive of the webcast will be available on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands, each with its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view and all with a depth of design and quality that provide compelling value. As a group, they are united by an effortless appeal, a focus on fit and an of-the-moment point of view.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia has more than 100 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

Comparable Sales Growth

Comparable sales growth is typically a useful operating metric in assessing the performance of the Company's business. However, as the temporary boutique closures from COVID-19 have resulted in boutiques being removed from its comparable store base, the Company believes comparable sales growth is not currently representative of its business and therefore the Company has not reported figures on this metric in this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures including Retail Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including certain retail industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Income per diluted share", and "gross profit margin". This press release also makes reference to "comparable sales growth", which is a commonly used operating metric in the retail industry but may be calculated differently compared to other retailers. These non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures including retail industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release under the heading "Selected Consolidated Financial Information".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to our future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and include, our ability to sustain momentum in our eCommerce business, the impact of health and safety measures including capacity restrictions and mandated closures on retail performance and labour and operating expenses, our ability to drive digital innovation of eCommerce and Omni, geographic expansion, product development, and brand awareness, our ability to weather further uncertainty, achieve meaningful growth and take advantage of opportunities, our ability to invest in critical infrastructure across our people, processes and technology, our outlook for net revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. As the context requires, this may include certain targets as disclosed in the prospectus for our initial public offering, which are based on the factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks, as set out therein and herein. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Implicit in forward-looking statements in respect of the Company's expectations for net revenue growth of approximately 110% (approximately $234M) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to last year, are certain current assumptions including the continued acceleration of sales in the United States both in retail and eCommerce channels as well as continued momentum of the Company's eCommerce business in Canada. The Company's forward-looking information is also based upon assumptions regarding the overall retail environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety protocols and currency exchange rates for fiscal 2022. Specifically, we have assumed the following exchange rates for fiscal 2022: USD:CAD = 1:1.25.

Given this unprecedented period of uncertainty, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the limitations or restrictions that may be placed on servicing our clients in reopened boutiques or potential re-closing of boutiques; (b) the COVID-19-related impacts on Aritzia's business, operations, supply chain performance and growth strategies, (c) Aritzia's ability to mitigate such impacts, including ongoing measures to enhance short-term liquidity, contain costs and safeguard the business; (d) general economic conditions related to COVID-19 and impacts to consumer discretionary spending and shopping habits; (e) credit, market, currency, interest rates, operational, and liquidity risks generally; and (f) other risks inherent to Aritzia's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated May 11, 2021 for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

unless otherwise noted) Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks

























Net revenue $ 267,525 100.0% $ 275,430 100.0% $ 857,323 100.0% $ 980,589 100.0% Cost of goods sold

164,600 61.5%

172,589 62.7%

544,818 63.5%

577,165 58.9%

























Gross profit

102,925 38.5%

102,841 37.3%

312,505 36.5%

403,424 41.1%

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative

72,357 27.0%

64,331 23.4%

250,726 29.2%

243,362 24.8% Stock-based compensation expense

4,193 1.6%

2,411 0.9%

10,691 1.2%

7,790 0.8%

























Income from operations

26,375 9.9%

36,099 13.1%

51,088 6.0%

152,272 15.5% Finance expense

6,464 2.4%

6,914 2.5%

28,420 3.3%

28,319 2.9% Other income

(2,129) (0.8%)

(1,354) (0.5%)

(3,534) (0.4%)

(2,185) (0.2%)

























Income before income taxes

22,040 8.2%

30,539 11.1%

26,202 3.1%

126,138 12.9% Income tax expense

5,970 2.2%

8,824 3.2%

6,975 0.8%

35,544 3.6%

























Net income $ 16,070 6.0% $ 21,715 7.9% $ 19,227 2.2% $ 90,594 9.2%

























Other Performance Measures:























Year-over-year net revenue growth (decline)

(2.9%)



6.3%



(12.6%)



12.2%

Comparable sales growth(i)

n/a



8.9%



n/a



7.6%

Free cash flow $ (24,936)

$ 20,656

$ 36,306

$ 117,246

Capital cash expenditures (net of























proceeds from leasehold inducements) $ 9,415

$ 9,732

$ 42,529

$ 36,253

Number of boutiques, end of period

101



96



101



96



























Note:























i) Please see the "Comparable Sales Growth" section above for more details.

















RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

















(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless

otherwise noted) Q4 2021 13 weeks

Q4 2020 13 weeks

Fiscal 2021 52 weeks

Fiscal 2020 52 weeks Reconciliation of Net Income to

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 16,070

$ 21,715

$ 19,227

$ 90,594 Depreciation and amortization 27,133

24,134

105,149

93,502 Finance expense 6,464

6,914

28,420

28,319 Income tax expense 5,970

8,824

6,975

35,544















EBITDA 55,637

61,587

159,771

247,959















Adjustments to EBITDA:













Stock-based compensation expense 4,193

2,411

10,691

7,790 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases(i) (21,985)

(20,973)

(89,949)

(82,527) Unrealized (gain) on equity derivative contracts (2,640)

(650)

(3,701)

(650)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,205

$ 42,375

$ 76,812

$ 172,572 Adjusted EBITDA as a













Percentage of Net Revenue 13.2%

15.4%

9.0%

17.6%















Reconciliation of Net Income to













Adjusted Net Income:













Net income $ 16,070

$ 21,715

$ 19,227

$ 90,594 Adjustments to net income:













Stock-based compensation expense 4,193

2,411

10,691

7,790 Unrealized (gain) on equity derivative contracts (2,640)

(650)

(3,701)

(650) Related tax effects 55

(48)

(189)

(346) Adjusted Net Income $ 17,678

$ 23,428

$ 26,028

$ 97,388 Adjusted Net Income as a













Percentage of Net Revenue 6.6%

8.5%

3.0%

9.9% Weighted Average Number of Diluted













Shares Outstanding (thousands) 114,052

113,120

112,844

112,128 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.16

$ 0.21

$ 0.23

$ 0.87

Note: i) Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases



Q4 2021 13 weeks

Q4 2020 13 weeks

Fiscal 2021 52 weeks

Fiscal 2020 52 weeks















Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets $ (16,410)

$ (15,117)

$ (66,278)

$ (59,080) Finance expense, related to leases (5,575)

(5,856)

(23,671)

(23,447)















Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases $ (21,985)

$ (20,973)

$ (89,949)

$ (82,527)

RECONCILIATION OF COMPARABLE SALES TO NET REVENUE

















(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q4 2021 13 weeks

Q4 2020 13 weeks

Fiscal 2021 52 weeks

Fiscal 2020 52 weeks

(not applicable) (ii)





(not applicable) (ii)



Comparable sales(i)



$ 245,636





$ 850,108 Non-comparable sales



29,794





130,481















Net revenue



$ 275,430





$ 980,589

Note:













i) Comparable sales growth is a retail industry metric used to explain our combined revenue growth in eCommerce and established boutiques. This information

is provided to give context for comparable sales in such given period as compared to net revenue reported in our financial statements. Our comparable

sales growth calculation excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. For more details, please see the "Comparable Sales Growth" subsection of

the "How We Assess the Performance of Our Business" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis.















ii) Please see the "Comparable Sales Growth" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS



















(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Q4 2021 13 weeks

Q4 2020 13 weeks

Fiscal 2021 52 weeks

Fiscal 2020 52 weeks Cash Flows:















Net cash generated from operating activities

$ 7,391

$ 47,898

$ 133,947

$ 222,076 Net cash used in financing activities

(19,922)

(13,614)

(48,905)

(157,402) Net cash used in investing activities

(11,368)

(12,167)

(50,848)

(47,790) Effect of exchange rate changes on















cash and cash equivalents

(990)

(33)

(2,797)

(31)

















(Decrease) increase in cash and























cash equivalents

$ (24,889)

$ 22,084

$ 31,397

$ 16,853

FREE CASH FLOW:



















(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Q4 2021 13 weeks

Q4 2020 13 weeks

Fiscal 2021 52 weeks

Fiscal 2020 52 weeks Net cash generated from operating activities

$ 7,391

$ 47,898

$ 133,947

$ 222,076 Interest paid

890

971

4,651

4,429 Net cash used in investing activities

(11,368)

(12,167)

(50,848)

(47,790) Repayments of principal on lease liabilities

(21,849)

(16,046)

(51,444)

(61,469)

















Free cash flow

$ (24,936)

$ 20,656

$ 36,306

$ 117,246



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION











(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

February 28, 2021

As at

March 1, 2020 Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 149,147

$ 117,750 Accounts receivable

6,202

6,555 Income taxes recoverable

4,719

2,157 Inventory

171,821

94,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,452

10,880









Total current assets

355,341

231,376









Property and equipment

189,568

184,637









Intangible assets

62,049

63,867









Goodwill

151,682

151,682









Right-of-use assets

363,417

380,360









Other assets

2,886

4,315









Deferred tax assets

15,794

20,478









Total assets

$ 1,140,737

$ 1,036,715









Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 131,893

$ 57,715 Income taxes payable

8,287

3,198 Current portion of lease liabilities

71,452

63,440 Deferred revenue

37,563

29,490









Total current liabilities

249,195

153,843









Lease liabilities

423,380

447,087









Other non-current liabilities

15,059

9,451









Deferred tax liabilities

17,985

19,529









Long-term debt

74,855

74,740









Total liabilities

780,474

704,650









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

228,665

219,050 Contributed surplus

56,606

57,221 Retained earnings

75,216

56,476 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(224)

(682)









Total shareholders' equity

360,263

332,065









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,140,737

$ 1,036,715

BOUTIQUE COUNT SUMMARY



The following table summarizes the change in our boutique count for the periods indicated.















Q4 2021 13 weeks Q4 2020 13 weeks Fiscal 2021 52 weeks Fiscal 2020 52 weeks











Number of boutiques, beginning of period

101 94 96 91 New boutiques

1 2 7 5 Repositioned to flagship boutique

(1) - (1) - Boutique closed temporarily due to mall









redevelopment

- - (1) -











Number of boutiques, end of period

101 96 101 96 Boutiques expanded or repositioned

- - 3 3

