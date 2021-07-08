Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2021 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 313,894,437 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Director Votes For Votes Withheld Aldo Bensadoun 311,436,630 879,440 John E. Currie 311,192,746 1,123,324 Brian Hill 311,241,792 1,074,278 David Labistour 312,094,723 221,347 John Montalbano 311,807,054 509,016 Marni Payne 304,940,390 7,375,680 Glen Senk 312,020,702 295,368 Marcia Smith 311,439,384 876,686 Jennifer Wong 312,029,760 286,310

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

