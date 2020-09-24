Aritzia to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on October 14, 2020. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Time: 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free)

toll-free) 1-416-915-3239 ( Toronto and overseas long-distance)

The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/.

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 5252. An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands with a depth of design and quality that provides compelling value. Each of our exclusive brands has its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded by Brian Hill in 1984, Aritzia now has more than 95 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping destinations, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering truly world-class, memorable customer experiences.

