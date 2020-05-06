ARIUM Living, a CARROLL Company, Continues Giving Back With a $29,000 Donation to Feeding America on Behalf of Its Residents

ATLANTA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARIUM Living, a CARROLL company, focused on managing 100 multifamily communities (30,000 units) across the Southeast and Southwest continues to partner with not-for-profit organizations and frontline essential workers to help those affected by COVID-19. Its most recent donation was made to Feeding America on behalf of its residents and in conjunction with its business partners in the amount of $29,000. Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger.

ARIUM Living and its parent company, CARROLL, have given over $100,000 during this time of social distancing to individuals and organizations across its national footprint.

"As a survivor of COVID-19, I understand the toll this disease takes on a person – both physically and emotionally. I am lucky to be in a position to help those who are hurting right now and so I along with my companies are taking action." – Patrick Carroll, Founder and CEO of CARROLL.

Patrick Carroll's personal donations to COVID-19 relief, have included 11 food banks across the United States, feeding frontline hospital workers, and providing financial support to residents who are part of ARIUM Living communities.

CARROLL has remained financially stable throughout this crisis and points to its efforts over the last two years to lead the industry in customer experience as the reason for its success. Residents of CARROLL's ARIUM Living communities validated the value they receive through these tough times. CARROLL believes in a people-first approach to business, meaning that it hires the best people, provides a rewarding career experience, and simultaneously focuses on constantly improving the experience of its customers. As a result, CARROLL remains in a position to continue to help those in need.

"Our residents and employees have always been the most important part of our business. When we take care of people, all of the business results seem to take care of themselves. And in times of crisis, we are lucky to be able to continue doing everything we can to take care of our customers and the CARROLL family." – David Perez, COO of CARROLL.

Media Contact:

Noah Echols

Vice President | Marketing

404.812.8285

[email protected]

Related Images

carroll.jpg

CARROLL

CARROLL pioneers new ways of real estate investing through cutting edge strategies combined with industry leading execution.

SOURCE CARROLL

Related Links

https://carrollorg.com/

