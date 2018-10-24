ARIVE Announces New Broker Ecosystem

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARIVE, LLC. is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their innovative new ecosystem for independent mortgage brokers, allowing them to leverage their personal connections and local knowledge to serve borrowers in a whole new way.

Designed to fill the real-world needs of independent brokers, ARIVE will offer a seamless experience to unite lenders, borrowers, and third-party vendors. Brokers will be able to check pricing, lock rates, upload documentation, and much more — all in a first of its kind environment that unites traditional human connection with cutting-edge technology.

"ARIVE will be the biggest tech disruptor the mortgage industry has seen in years," said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. "We know that mortgage brokers have better price and products than many retail lenders and mega banks, and now they'll have a significant competitive advantage in the technology space, as well. I truly believe this will fuel even more explosive growth in the wholesale channel, as loan officers will make the switch from retail to wholesale at a faster pace than they already are."

Furthermore, ARIVE was conceived by mortgage experts who know what an independent mortgage broker needs to operate a thriving business. Joseph Cicali, CEO, has been active in the mortgage space since 2001, and was most recently EVP at Garden State Home Loans. His skill set includes everything from daily operations to technology to strategic business analysis. In addition to Joseph Cicali, ARIVE has brought on Katie Sweeney as SVP of B2B Relationships. In her former position as VP of Front-End Solutions she ushered several major mortgage technology projects forward, including multiple implementations as well as custom application development initiatives. She will be able to bring robust technical knowledge and business experience to ARIVE.

"The ARIVE digital mortgage platform is the most exciting innovation created for independent mortgage originators in years. The depth and breadth of leading-edge capabilities provided will absolutely lead to greater success for those that leverage the platform. We are proud to be among the initial lender partners integrating into the platform and are fully committed to the success of independent mortgage originators everywhere." — Willie Newman, President and CEO of Home Point Financial.

Through a unique partnership with the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts, ARIVE will provide independent brokers with the connections and tools to both compete in a crowded marketplace and serve increasingly tech-savvy borrowers nationwide.

"While big retail mortgage lenders and fintech companies are focusing on technology to eliminate the people part of the mortgage transaction, we are going in the opposite direction. Our belief is that people are the best part of the mortgage transaction. Partnering with ARIVE to develop a digital mortgage platform will empower independent loan originators to better serve their customers and communities. Independent loan originators are consumer advocates and vital contributors to their local communities. We do not view our customers as a number or dollar sign, we look at our customers for what they are; members of our community, teachers, firefighters, police officers, neighbors, friends, people that we care for. And we are proud to serve all of them as true advisors." — Anthony Casa, Chairman of AIME

ARIVE, LLC., is a private technology company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Conceived as an engine to drive mortgage technology into the future, ARIVE offers the first of its kind mortgage marketplace designed to allow independent mortgage brokers access to lenders, borrowers, and third-party vendors in a seamless ecosystem.

