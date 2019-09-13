Arix Bioscience plc - Imara Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company Imara, Inc. ("Imara"), has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering in the United States of shares of its common stock. The timing and the terms of this proposed initial public offering have not yet been determined and are subject to market conditions and other factors.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

