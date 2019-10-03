Arix Bioscience plc: 2019 Capital Markets Day

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, is hosting its 2019 Capital Markets Day from 1:45pm today Thursday, 3rd October 2019 in London.

The Capital Markets Day, focused on Arix's oncology portfolio, will be an opportunity for institutional investors, analysts and media to learn more about Arix, its portfolio companies and strategy.

The event will include presentations from Joe Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Tobin, Investment Director, along with presentations from the oncology portfolio companies, a panel discussion and Q&A.

No new material information will be disclosed.

Presenters at the Arix Capital Markets Day will include:

Joe Anderson , PhD, CEO of Arix Bioscience plc

, PhD, CEO of Arix Bioscience plc Jonathan Tobin , PhD, Investment Director, Arix Bioscience plc

, PhD, Investment Director, plc Christian Schetter , PhD, Entrepreneur in Residence, Arix Bioscience plc and Executive Chairman, STipe Therapeutics

, PhD, Entrepreneur in Residence, Arix Bioscience plc and Executive Chairman, STipe Therapeutics Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, CEO of Aura Biosciences

los Pinos, PhD, CEO of Aura Biosciences Christian Itin , PhD, CEO and Chairman of Autolus

, PhD, CEO and Chairman of Autolus Dave Johnson , President and CEO of VelosBio

, President and CEO of VelosBio Niall Martin , PhD, CEO of Artios Pharma

, PhD, CEO of Artios Pharma Jerry McMahon , PhD, President and CEO of Harpoon Therapeutics

Event details

Registration for the event will start at 1:45pm BST followed by a series of presentations and Q&A sessions starting promptly from 2:10pm BST. The day will conclude with a networking session from approximately 5:30pm BST.

A webcast of the event, with presentation slides, will be available on the Arix website after the event.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44-(0)20-7290-1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

T: +44-(0)203-950-9144

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

SOURCE Arix Bioscience plc

