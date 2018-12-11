Arix Bioscience plc: Harpoon Closes Initial Public Offering

LONDON, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This Announcement Contains Inside Information Within The Meaning Of The EU Market Abuse Regulation No.596/2014

Harpoon IPO has closed

Arix retains a stake of 12.1% in Harpoon

The new total value of Arix's shareholding in Harpoon is £31.3 million; a £12.1 million increase on total cash invested by Arix

Harpoon is well-positioned to play a significant role in immuno-oncology

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation notes one of its portfolio companies, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) ("Harpoon") a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, has reported the closing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of $75.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Harpoon. Harpoon's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HARP" on 8 February 2019.

Following the IPO, Arix retains a stake of 12.1% in Harpoon (amounting to 2,892,119 shares of common stock), which was valued at £31.3 million at the close of business on 13 February 2019. This represents a gain of £12.1 million on total cash invested in Harpoon by Arix.

All amounts that shown are at an exchange rate of GBP 1.0000 : USD 1.2950

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.arixbioscience.com

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct™ ("TriTAC"), platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

