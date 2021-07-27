Arixa Capital Surpasses $2 Billion in Origination Volume

Arixa Capital has now funded more than $2 billion of loans to real estate investors and developers since 2010. Tweet this

Jan Brzeski, Arixa's Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, said, "The key to Arixa's growth has been our focus on white glove service to our borrowers. We're able to provide certainty of execution because of our track record with investors. Arixa has maintained a nimble approach because of our discretionary capital from investors who value the steady income produced by Arixa's loan portfolios."

Arixa operates one of the industry's largest vertically integrated lending platforms, providing a seamless and consistent borrower experience across all aspects of the lending process from originations and underwriting to closing, construction draws and servicing.

Greg Hebner, Arixa's Managing Director, added, "We have built our lending platform from the ground up to provide a truly differentiated experience for the exceptional group of borrowers that we have been honored to work with. We are driven to exceed our borrowers' expectations and we look forward to growing our market presence and origination volume as we serve our current and future borrowers."

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast's premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information on investing or borrowing, or reach out to us directly at (310) 905-3050 or [email protected].

