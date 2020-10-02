Arize AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI , today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Arize helps teams move AI confidently from research to the real world with software that enables monitoring, drift analysis, troubleshooting tools and explainability. The Arize AI ML Observability and Monitoring platform is designed to troubleshoot, monitor and explain AI deployed in the real world. The platform allows Data Scientists and Machine Learning engineers to deliver models with the confidence assured that the AI will work when deployed.

Arize AI was founded by leaders from Uber, Google, Facebook and Adobe, in the Machine Learning Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI launched the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work as they move from research to production. The Arize AI platform is production-grade infrastructure used by developers to monitor, explain, and troubleshoot their deployed AI systems.

Jason Lopatecki, CEO of Arize AI and entrepreneur was quoted as saying, "The Arize AI Team is proud to join the NVIDIA Ecosystem to advance Machine Learning Monitoring and Analytics innovation in a meaningful way."

Contact:

Jason Lopatecki

[email protected]

SOURCE Arize AI

Related Links

http://www.arize.com

