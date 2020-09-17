Arize AI Named TiE50 Winner for 2020

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, the first-to-market ML Observability Platform, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten year old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Arize AI was recognized for its innovative platform to troubleshoot, monitor, and explain AI.

"Arize AI is the first go-to-market ML Observability platform. We are the only platform to gather actuals and capture true model performance. As businesses deploy more models into production and these models get more complex, model observability is key to making models successful." — Jason Lopatecki, CEO of Arize AI

"TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

"For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups," said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/

Arize AI was founded by leaders in the Machine Learning (ML) Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI built the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work in production. We provide a real time platform to monitor, explain and troubleshoot model/data issues, as models move from research to real world.

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org

